Recommendations for the week of April 10th

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Go as a River by Shelley Read – Victoria Nash is just a teenager in the 1940s, but she runs the household on her family’s peach farm in the ranch town of Iola, Colorado—the sole surviving female in a family of troubled men. Wilson Moon is a young drifter with a mysterious past, displaced from his tribal land in the Four Corners region, who wants to believe one place is just like another. When Victoria encounters Wil on a street corner, their unexpected connection ignites as much passion as danger and as many revelations as secrets. Victoria flees into the beautiful but harsh wilderness of the nearby mountains when tragedy strikes. Living in a small hut, she struggles to survive in the unforgiving conditions with no clear notion of what her future will be. What happens afterward is her quest to regain all that she has lost, even as the Gunnison River rises to submerge her homeland and the only life she has ever known. Go as a River is a story of love and loss but also of finding home, family, resilience—and love—where least expected. Readers might also enjoy Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens or The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah.

Looking for Jane by Heather Marshall – 2017: When Angela Creighton discovers a mysterious letter containing a life-shattering confession, she is determined to find the intended recipient. Her search takes her back to the 1970s when a group of daring women operated an illegal underground abortion network in Toronto known only by its whispered code name: Jane. 1971: As a teenager, Dr. Evelyn Taylor was sent to a home for “fallen” women where she was forced to give up her baby for adoption—a trauma she has never recovered from. She joins the Jane Network as an abortion provider, determined to give other women the choice she never had. 1980: After discovering a shocking secret about her family, twenty-year-old Nancy Mitchell begins to question everything she has ever known. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she feels like she has no one to turn to for help. Grappling with her decision, she locates “Jane” and finds a place of her own alongside Dr. Taylor within the network’s ranks, but she can never escape the lies that haunt her. Readers might also enjoy Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner or The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson.

They’re Watching You by Chelsea Ichaso – Maren Montgomery’s best friend has been missing, and it’s up to her to figure out where she’s disappeared to. It all turns on its head when she enters a secret gambling world that threatens her safety, and her best friend’s. The stakes get higher and higher as she gets closer and closer. Readers might also enjoy Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are by Kathryn Foxfield or The Stranded by Sarah Daniels.

Looking for Jane They’re Watching You