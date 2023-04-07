The words came quickly and were spoken in the midst of an agonizing death, yet they still cause us to stop and give them consideration over two thousand years later. There are a lot of scenes and words from scripture that give us comfort and peace. There are many phrases and accounts that give us reason to celebrate and rejoice.

As we hear him say “Father forgive them for they know not what they do” we find hope of forgiveness ourselves. As he says “Woman behold your son” we are encouraged by his concern for his mother in his dying moments. When we hear him say “I thirst” we know he’s aware of what it’s like to thirst in your soul, and when he says to the thief hanging next to him “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise” we rejoice to know that he is able to save the lowest of men regardless where they find themselves. The words “Father into thy hands I commend my spirit” along with “It is Finished” take our breath away as we picture him surrendering to the hands of death only to defeat it in three days!

But then, we must go back and remember the words he uttered a short time earlier from the cross. Matthew records them for us in the 27th chapter and the 46th verse “And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, E-li, E-li, la-ma sabach-tha-ni? That is to say, My God, My God, Why hast thou forsaken me?” Now why did he have to say that? Isn’t he God? Just about the time you think you’ve got God all figured out something like this happens. God’s not suppose to ask why. We like exclamation points not question marks. We like things like “Lazarus come forth! Or “Peace be Still!”

As we attempt to gain a better understanding of Jesus words we need to notice that Matthew recorded them for us in Jesus spoken tongue, Aramic. The word “La-ma” for instance means “to what purpose?” Have you ever said that or felt that way? Wondering why things were happening the way they have? Jesus knows just what that feels like. Then the word “sabach-tha ni” which means to be forsaken. Jesus already knew what that felt like. His disciples forsook him and he didn’t utter a word. His friends and followers turned on him and he said nothing. But when his Father turned his head Jesus screamed. Why?

We notice that first of all, they are words of separation. Simply put, where sin is, God can’t be. In Leviticus 16 there is given to us the picture of the scapegoat. The creature that would symbolically carry the sins of the people away from them. This picture tells us that God doesn’t want sin and his people in the same place, it tells us that an innocent party has to carry the sin away, and it tells us that this plan was in the best interest of the people. Jesus was separated from his Father because of the sin he bore in his body for you and I.

We also notice with me that these were Words of demonstration. When you wonder how God feels about you just take a good look at the cross and Jesus’ words. Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” The word “commendeth” means to put on display. In other words, God displayed for us his love for us on the cross!

Lastly don’t miss that these were words of Substitution. Jesus was taking our place as he carried our sin to the cross. I love to tell the story of Fiorello La Guardia. As mayor of New York, La Guardia liked to keep in touch with all the various departments under him. Often, he would fill in for the department heads or officeholders as a way of accomplishing this. One time he chose to preside over Night Court. It was a cold winter night and a trembling woman was brought before him charged with stealing a loaf of bread. Her family, she said, was starving. “I have to punish you,” declared La Guardia. “There can be no exceptions to the law. I fine you ten dollars.” As he said this, however, he was reaching into his own pocket for the money. He tossed the bill into his hat. “Here’s the ten dollars to pay your fine—which I now remit,” he said. “Furthermore,” he declared, “I’m going to fine everybody in this courtroom fifty cents for living in a city where a woman must steal bread in order to eat. Mr. Bailiff, collect the fines and give them to the defendant!” The hat was passed and the incredulous woman, with a smile on her face, left the courtroom with a stake of $47.50! Friend that’s what Jesus did for us, he paid our fine and filled our pockets with blessings! Never forget that Jesus experienced separation from God so you would never have to! Have a blessed Easter!