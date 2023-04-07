Minford boys tennis splits non-league contests

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team split a pair of contests earlier this week against non-league opponents.
Ironton 4, Minford 1
Singles
Charlie Neal (M) d. Eli Ford (I) 6-1, 6-2
Teegan Carpenter (I) d. Kade Glockner (M) 6-4, 6-1
Bryce Glockner (I) d. Alex Reeder (M) 7-5, 6-4
Double
Tayden Carpenter, Landon Bowles (I) d. Matthew Justice, John Keller (M) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
Lincoln Barnes, Judah Barnes (I) d. Marissa Justice, Claire Clevenger (M) 6-0, 6-0
Minford 4, Jackson 1
Singles
Landon Smith (J) d. Charlie Neal (M) 6-1, 6-4
Kade Glockner (M) d. Garrett Carper (J) 6-0, 6-2
Alex Reeder (M) d. Owen Brown (J) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) d. Chance Thorpe, Hayden Jarvis (J) 6-0, 6-0
John Keller, Brad Lore (winners by default)