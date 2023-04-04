Pirates open tennis season with 3 wins

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team, through Monday’s matchup by visiting Valley, has opened its season with three wins and two losses — with a 3-1 record in the Southern Ohio Conference.

Wheelersburg won over visiting East 5-0, lost to visiting Minford 4-1 with Daniel Woodring winning his third singles match 6-4 and 6-4, edged out host Clay 3-2, and won at Valley on Monday 4-1.

In non-league play on Thursday, the host Pirates lost against Ironton by a count of a 5-0 sweep.

* * *

Wheelersburg 5, East 0

Singles

Chaz Meyers (W) def. Matthew Flannery (E) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Meyers (W) def. Hayden Conkel (E) 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Woodring (W) def. Dylan Crawford (E) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Justin Howard and Dylan Wilson (W) def. Keegan Barker and Brysen Knighten (E) 6-0, 6-1

Brody Schomburg and Kody Evans (W) def. Zekiah Underwood and Deshawn Scherer (E) forfeit via injury

Minford 4, Wheelersburg 1

Charlie Neal (M) def. Justin Howard (W) 6-1, 6-1

Kade Glockner (M) def. Alex Meyers (W) 6-7, 7-5, 6-4

Daniel Woodring (W) def. Alex Reeder (M) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Matthew Justice and John Keller (M) def. Dylan Wilson and Brady Schomburg (W) 6-0, 6-0

Marissa Justice and Clarie Clevenger (M) def. Kody Evans and Jaden Cain (W) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7

Wheelersburg 3, Clay 2

Singles

Malachi Loper (C) def. Justin Howard (W) 6-0, 6-4

Alex Meyers (W) def. Marshall Thorton (C) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Daniel Woodring (W) def. Alex Lands (C) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Quinton Demorest and Kenny Fowler (C) def. Dylan Wilson and Brady Schomburg (W) 6-0, 6-2

Kody Evans and Jaden Cain (W) def. Jacob Robinson and Mallory Swords (C) 6-1, 6-2

Ironton 5, Wheelersburg 0

Singles

Eli Ford (I) def. Chaz Meyers (W) 6-1, 6-0

Teegan Carpenter (I) def. Alex Meyers (W) 6-2, 6-4

Bryce Glockner (I) def. Daniel Woodring (W) 6-4, 3-6, 15-13

Doubles

Tayden Carpenter and Landon Bowles (I) def. Justin Howard and Dylan Wilson (W) 6-0, 6-0

Lincoln Barnes and Judah Barnes (I) def. Brady Schomburg and Kody Evans (W) 6-0, 6-3

Wheelersburg 4, Valley 1

Singles

Chaz Meyers (W) def. Adrian Keeran (V) 6-3, 6-0

Alex Meyers (W) def. Micah Bradshaw (V) 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Woodring (W) def. R.W. Cochran (V) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

T.K. Sparks and Carter Ruby (V) def. Justin Howard and Dylan Wilson (W) 6-3, 6-3

Brody Schomburg and Kody Evans (W) def. Drew Metzler and Carter Smith (V) 6-3, 6-1

