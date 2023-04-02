Final Friday bringing People together for nearly a decade.

As the 9th season of the Final Friday Concert series is quickly approaching, President of the Boneyfiddle Project Robert Black, says that this is one that local music lovers won’t want to miss. “We are gearing up for our 2nd annual Music & Motion that will start on May 26th with a high energy concert on Friday night to kick it all off. It will feature Hot Rod Deville at 5:30, Courtney Jo Band at 6:45, and Bad Habits at 8:00 p.m.”

The event will continue into Saturday with a variety of events that are focused on the riverfront and provide everyone with something that they can come out and enjoy. “We will have live music all day long from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all kinds of other things like yoga, exercise opportunities, bicycling and a 22 mile ride, a 5k race, nutritional cooking demonstrations and of course art. We’re just trying to bring it all together in one place.”

The fun and uniqueness to the concert series is the amount of attractions they provide all summer long. For those who won’t be able to make the Music & Motion, you can catch some of the other events planned. “June 30th, we have our Annual Ladies night event, Portstock is happening on July 28th, Bluegrass on the Banks will be held August 25th and Blues on the Boulevard will take place September 29th.”

For Ladies night they have lined up DeLynn Mills performing at 5:30 p.m., Ginger Wixx at 6:30 p.m., and Brother Smith at 8 p.m.

Portstock will feature Villa Mure at 6:30 p.m. and then Back Hand Blue at 8 p.m.

Bluegrass on the banks will have performances by Steve Perry at 5:30 p.m., Schultz Creek at 6:30 p.m., and Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers at 8 p.m.

Lastly, Blues on the Boulevard will welcome Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees at 6:30 p.m. and Noah Wotherspoon Band at 8 p.m.

The beginning of this concert series, while small and a new concept to the area was something that Black, his wife and Vice President of the Boneyfiddle Project, Julia felt strongly would be a great way to fulfill the mission of their nonprofit.

“This Project was a way to make people proud to be from Portsmouth.” Black says that what started off modestly has became a staple in this community and businesses who help sponsor the event are eager to help each year. My wife has always handled the funding and I do the grant writing. When she started she had to explain what the vision was and sell it, but now we have so many who support us to where we are usually fully funded by March.”

Black says that he is already working to book for the 2024 season, which will be their 10th Concert Series and a huge milestone. “My wife and I will also be turning 70 during season 10, which also gets us thinking about the longevity of this thing, but as long as we are physically able to do this then we will keep going as long as we possibly can.”

You can find out more information about the Final Friday Concert series, learn about the Boneyfiddle Project’s beginnings and see the schedule of events at theboneyfiddleproject.org or visit their Facebook page Final Friday in Boneyfiddle

Reach Eden Rhea at (740) 961-9658, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Bad Habits Group participating in a yoga session during Music in Motion in 2022.