OSU guard Sheldon returning for 5th season

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State star guard Jacy Sheldon said she’s returning for a fifth year after missing most of this season with a leg injury.

Sheldon, who helped the Buckeyes make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993, posted her intentions on Wednesday on Twitter.

Under the caption, “Unfinished business,” Sheldon wrote: “I love being a Buckeye and I can’t wait to run it back with my teammates. See you next year Buckeye Nation.”

Sheldon only played in 13 games this season.

The 5-foot-10 guard played well in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a late layup to beat North Carolina before Ohio State knocked out UConn, ending the Huskies’ streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours.

Ohio State lost Monday night to top-seeded Virginia Tech.

Sheldon averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals as a junior.