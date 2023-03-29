SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 28

Jacob Smith
Baseball

South Webster 8, Wellston 6

Notre Dame 3, Chesapeake 0

Piketon 9, Northwest 8

Coal Grove 8, Ironton St. Joseph 4

Raceland (Ky.) 1, Fairland 0

Oak Hill 3, South Point 2

Huntington 6, Waverly 4

Paint Valley 10, Western 0

Jackson 13, Gallia Academy 2

Softball

Wheelersburg 10, Hillsboro 1

Portsmouth 12, Minford 2, 5 innings

South Webster 8, Wellston 0

Northwest 1, Jackson 0

Eastern 10, New Boston 0

Greenup County (Ky.) 22, Green 0

Waverly 3, Southeastern 0

Paint Valley 11, Western 1

Raceland (Ky.) 20, Gallia Academy 18

Huntington (W. Va.) 19, Coal Grove 4

Clay at Valley, canceled

