Shawnee State University announces Summer and Autumn 2023 registration dates

PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University’s Office of the Provost has announced its course registration dates for the Summer and Autumn 2023 semesters. Priority registration will take place Mar. 27 – Mar. 31 through the online MySSU student portal. Registration will open each day at 12:30 a.m.

Monday, Mar. 27 – Priority registration group includes students at senior year level (90+ credit hours), student veterans, graduate students, student-athletes, and students with accessibility needs.

Tuesday, Mar. 28 – Priority registration group includes students at junior year level (60+ credit hours).

Wednesday, Mar. 29 – Priority registration group includes students at sophomore year level (30+ credit hours).

Thursday, Mar. 30 – Priority registration group includes first-year students (less than 30 credit hours) and all continuing students.

Friday, Mar. 31 – Open registration begins for those first-time freshmen, transfer students, and non-degree seeking students.

Current students are encouraged to build a course schedule with their assigned academic advisor, work with the Student Success Center, or email [email protected]

For more information on registration dates at Shawnee State University, visit shawnee.edu/register-classes.