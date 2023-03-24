ND’s Dettwiller leads all-Ohio girls: ND, PHS, West, Burg all with 2

SCIOTO COUNTY — Ask anybody, especially her head coach J.D. McKenzie, and Annie Dettwiller did it all for the Notre Dame Lady Titans.

Rightly, rewardingly, Dettwiller —on Monday —was named to the Division IV girls basketball all-Ohio first team, as bestowed upon by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

The six-foot and one-inch senior standout Dettwiller, in leading the Lady Titans to an impressive 24-3 record and only their second all-time regional runner-up, was the outright winner of the Southeast District Division IV Player of the Year award —which paved the road for her first team all-state selection.

Dettwiller is actually the third consecutive Scioto Countian to win at least a share of the Division IV girls top (district) player honor —as Ava Hassel of Notre Dame shared that with Peebles’ Jacey Justice two years ago, and South Webster’s Bri Claxon claimed that accolade last season.

Dettwiller, more than capable of playing all five positions for the Lady Titans, averaged 11.7 points per game —and shot 77-percent from the free-throw line while also averaging 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals.

She repeated as an all-Ohioan in fact —having made Special Mention in her junior campaign, and in which she averaged 12.2 points per contest.

In addition to the program ‘s fourth all-time district championship, Notre Dame defended easily its Southern Ohio Conference Division I title —extending its league winning streak to an amazing 118 games.

The annual all-Ohio girls basketball teams, as this is officially the sixth season for such, are selected by an Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association panel — with the Associated Press no longer affiliated with ANY all-district and/or all-Ohio teams.

All players which make first team all-district automatically earn — AT LEAST — Special Mention all-Ohio, while all second team all-district selections automatically make Honorable Mention all-state.

Traditionally, the all-Ohio teams were announced during the week of the respective gender’s state tournament — but with the coronavirus situation still somewhat hanging over Ohio high school basketball, the OPSWA panel has elected to release the lists at later dates.

The top-30 point-gatherers are named all-Ohio for each division, as 10 are voted upon by the OPSWA panel to first team, 10 more to the second team and finally another 10 to the third team.

Joining Dettwiller on the Division IV list was New Boston senior Cadence Williams (5-6, 19 ppg) —a first-time all-Ohioan and earner of Special Mention.

Other first-time all-staters include a pair of Honorable Mention seniors —Madison Montgomery of Valley and Maggie Swayne of Clay.

Dettwiller’s Lady Titan teammate, junior Gracie Ashley, repeated as Honorable Mention.

For Division III, Wheelersburg senior Makenna Walker (5-6, 10.8 ppg) and West senior Maelynn Howell (5-11, 14.1 ppg) repeated as all-Ohio —with both moving up to Special Mention after Honorable Mention last winter.

Also landing Special Mention was Portsmouth’s five-foot and 11-inch freshman Sienna Allen, averaging 19.2 points per game.

There were four ladies for Honorable Mention in Division III — senior Madison Whittaker of Wheelersburg, junior Skylar Zimmerman of South Webster, sophomore Daysha Reid of Portsmouth, and junior Emma Sayre of West.

That quartet consists of all first-time all-Ohioans.

The only other all-Ohioan for Division IV, who was higher than Special Mention, was South Gallia junior Morgan Lyons —as Lyons and the Lady Rebels will be joining the Southern Ohio Conference next year.

Rylee Leonard of Eastern Brown, a two-time Southeast District Division III Player of the Year, repeated to the first team for the third and final time.

Peyton Magee of Fairfield and Payton Johnson of Peebles made second team, as Magee —like Leonard —is a senior.

Fairland senior Tomi Hinkle, the Southeast District Division II Player of the Year, repeated as all-Ohio —moving up from second team (Division III) a year ago to first team this season.

Her Lady Dragon teammate, junior Bree Allen, was second team in Division II —while Unioto freshman Milee Smith made third team.

