Recommendations for the week of March 20th

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Things We Do to Our Friends by Heather Darwent – Reimagining the classic themes of obsession and ambition with an original and sinister edge, The Things We Do to Our Friends is a seductive thriller about the toxic battle between those who have and those who covet—between the desire to truly belong and the danger of being truly known. Readers might also enjoy The Therapist by B. A. Paris or The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware.

Something Old, Something New by Amy Clipston – In the decade since high school graduation, Christine Sawyer has realized her dream of opening Treasure Hunting Antique Mall, the place where shoppers find gems that are new to them. Between her store, her house, and her role as a doting aunt, she’s happy with her life—if a bit lonely. But she’s used to being less lucky in love than her fraternal twin sister. Britney was always the popular one, the head cheerleader who dated the homecoming king and quarterback, while Christine stayed in the shadows. Readers might also enjoy You Belong with Me by Tari Faris or As Good as the First Time by Jackson, K. M.

Going Dark by Melissa De La Cruz – Amelia Ashley is a popular influencer on a European dream trip, until she goes missing and the world uproars at her disappearance. A hacker is slowly trying to uncover what happened, and ends up finding out about another missing girl, one that disappeared two years ago. Do the secrets stop there? Readers might also enjoy They’re Watching You by Chelsea Ichaso or Live Your Best Lie by Jessie Weaver.