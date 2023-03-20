Jolly finishes 4th in heptathlon for Rio

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Lauren Jolly posted a fourth-place finish in the heptathlon to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team at the Bill Webb Combined/Bob Davidson Memorial — hosted by High Point University.

The two-day event, which served as the RedStorm’s outdoor season opener, wrapped up on Saturday.

Jolly, a sophomore from Wheelersburg, tallied 3,531 points in the competition.

She finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.46; fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.36), the 800-meter run (2:45.53) and javelin throw (83-8.50); sixth in the shot put (26-4.25); 11th in the high jump at 4-5.50; and 12th in the long jump at 13-5.

Other Top 15 showings for Rio Grande came from sophomore Jayden Roach, who was 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.12; freshman Natalie Brammer, who was 13th in the 5,000-meter run after crossing in 24:12.05; and freshman Karley Kouns, who placed 13th in the discus throw at 114-7.

Both Brammer and Kouns also hail from Wheelersburg.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor — hosted by Cedarville University in Cedarville.