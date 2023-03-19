Sturgill has big day in Rio wins

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande opened its 2023 River States Conference softball schedule in successful fashion and extended its overall winning streak to six straight on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Alice Lloyd College at a frigid Rio Softball Park.

The RedStorm parlayed a strong pitching performance from Sydney Campolo into a 5-2 game one triumph, while Gabby Adams and Boo Sturgill had big days at the plate to fuel a 9-3 victory in the nightcap.

Rio Grande improved to 10-8 and 2-0 in the RSC with the sweep.

In game two, Adams highlighted a three-run first inning for the RedStorm with a two-run single — and added another two-run single in a three-run fourth inning.

Sturgill, a sophomore from Wheelersburg, had two hits of her own, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning to set the final score.

She also doubled in addition to delivering a sacrifice fly in the three-run fourth.

Junior Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill also had two hits and drove in a run for Rio Grande.

ALC starter Baylee Cox, the first of four pitchers for the Eagles, suffered the loss after allowing nine hits and seven runs in three innings.