Families are invited to Literacy Night at Portsmouth Elementary

PORTSMOUTH – Families of children who attend Portsmouth Elementary School and East Portsmouth Elementary schools are invited to participate in “Read for the Win” Family Literacy Night at Portsmouth Elementary building, beginning at 6 p.m. on March 30, 2023.

Held in the gymnasium and auditorium of the school, the free event will offer families an opportunity to visit booths for more information on local community services, including the Scioto County Public Library, school clinic, preschool, and local banks.

“This just helps give our families information,” said Portsmouth District Literacy Coordinator Kathy Amburgey. “The library, in particular, is a wonderful resource they can use throughout the year, but especially in the summer when they aren’t in school. They will talk to parents about the programs that they have available throughout the summer. The kids can actually sign up for a library card that night.”

A free book will be given to all students who attend, and there will be games, activity stations, free snacks, storytime with Trojan athletes, and prizes such as a Kindle Fire, Big Joe Chair, and Trojan backpacks. The first 150 children to arrive will also receive a free drawstring bag. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and students must be present to win prizes.

“Teachers aren’t just sitting at stations, they’ll actually be showing parents how to play and how to interact with their child,” Amburgey said. “Last year we had about 150 kids, and we’d like to have that many, or more, this year.”

Families are encouraged to pre-register for the event by completing the form sent home by teachers, but family walk-ins are also welcome the night of the event. Only pre-registered students will be eligible for the special prize drawing.

Please enter the event through the Fourth Street entrance.

“It’s nice to bring parents and grandparents in and let them really see the building. They get to look around, and they see that literacy is really important to us. It’s a good time for all,” Amburgey said.

For more information about Portsmouth City Schools, visit them online at www.portsmouthtrojans.net, or follow the school’s page on Facebook.