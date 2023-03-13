In the Kitchen: Mama K’s Deer Chili

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Kirsten Elam, the first place winner in the mild category in this week’s Hillsboro Rotary Club Chili Cook Off. Wow! Her chili was great. I ate two bowls. Congratulations.

Yes, I will be making this awesome chili. Just in case you want to know, Kirsten sells the Pampered Chef Chili seasoning.

If you have a recipe to share, please email it to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Thank you and have a great week!

Mama K’s Deer Chili

Ingredients

One tablespoon olive oil

1 medium sweet onion (diced)

1 Bell pepper (diced)

1 pound deer meat or ground beef

1 packet of Pampered Chef Chili Seasoning

1 can of 15-ounce tomato sauce

1 can of 15-ounce diced tomatoes

1/2 cup of thick and chunky salsa

1 1/2 cups of veggie broth

1 can of red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot. Add chopped onion and Bell pepper. Cook for five minutes.

2. Add deer meet and cook until lightly brown.

3. Add Pampered Chef Chili Seasoning and stir well,

4. Add diced tomatoes, salsa, kidney beans, beef broth and tomato sauce. Stir well.

5. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

6. Add salt and pepper to taste (1/2 to 1 teaspoon of each).

7. Cook for five to 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.