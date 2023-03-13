Bringing back Portsmouth Today

PORTSMOUTH- Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau are set to bring back Portsmouth Today, the popular public community forum this March 29 at 9 a.m. in the Welcome Center.

The groups have been taking steps they say will bring the community together, build momentum on progress and focus attention on how much goes on that often goes unnoticed.

In a prepared statement, the groups say the events highlight positivity by presenting a series of speakers who will update guests on the community’s public events, programming, and projects, as well as answer questions anyone may have and hear input from those in attendance.

“We always hear that there isn’t anything to do in this community, and it just isn’t true,” says Joseph Pratt, outgoing executive director of Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom. “We cannot plan an event without clashing with another, so it just becomes a decision of which event can we go against that won’t hurt them and won’t hurt us in attendance. We have a lot of good going on and a lot to do. I think this event will help bring these things to the forefront.”

Pratt says this is also a chance for the community to learn about events in detail.

“We always get questions about other events from people in the community, and we hope Portsmouth Today better connects community members and planners so that everyone wins,” Pratt continued. “This will allow business owners to better plan around public events in their area, better allow community members to start planning their calendars months ahead and so on.”

Lisa Carver, executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, says she thinks it will be a great opportunity to fill an information vacuum in the area.

“The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto County Visitors Bureau all field questions daily about area events and general community information. This is a perfect way for us to facilitate getting the information out there,” Carver says. “We have all come to rely very heavily on social media, but I’m a firm believer in face-to-face contact. Nothing will ever take the place of that.”

The chamber also will have calendars available. The community calendar can be found at www.portsmouth.org

After the quick forum presentations, the event will allow various community leaders, business owners and citizens to socialize and talk about what is going on in the area, making for a very large networking opportunity advertised as unlike any other in the area.

“Portsmouth’s Levi D. York was known for frequently remarking the idea, ‘What will help us individually will help us collectively, and that will mean a larger and better city.’ It is this positive attitude that we want to draw inspiration from as we come together to celebrate our individual victories, plan our schedules around giving support at upcoming local events and celebrating a resilient, hardworking community,” organizers said in summing up the idea of Portsmouth Today.

“The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is all about connecting people. Connecting people to businesses and business to people,” Carver said. “This event connects people directly to organizational leadership and helps us in achieving our mission of creating a Portsmouth area that communicates and engages.”

The Community Action Organization is a partner in the endeavor, allowing the groups to utilize the space for the event. The Scioto County Welcome Center is at 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The upcoming forums are open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. For questions about the events, call the chamber of commerce at 740-353-7647 or Main Street Portsmouth at 740-464-4501.