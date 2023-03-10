Wheelersburg Man Arrested for Rape & Importuning

WHEELERSBURG- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his Office was contacted Thursday afternoon, March 9th, by Scioto County Children’s Services stating that they had received a report that a 3-year-old child may have been sexually assaulted.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, began an investigation. The investigation revealed that the victim was age 3 and the possible existence of another victim, who would have been age 10.

Detectives located the suspect at his residence and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Arrested was Travis Tyler Risner, age 23, of 3880 Turkey Foot Road Wheelersburg, Ohio. Risner has been charged with two counts of Rape, a felony of the 1st degree and 1 count of Importuning, a felony of the 3rd degree. Risner is being held on a $ 210,000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning, March 10, 2023.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could involve more victims. The arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Children Services, and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office working cooperatively as a team.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.