East Portsmouth Elementary students celebrated Dr. Seuss Week

PORTSMOUTH- Students at Portsmouth East Elementary School got into the spirit of Whoville by celebrating Dr. Seuss Week, Feb. 27 through March 3.

“We celebrate Dr. Seuss every year as a way to get kids to concentrate on reading. There are tons of activities in the rooms,” said Principal Kristi Toppins. “There was a lot of creativity in what the kids wore. Some of them were so cute, and it boosts the kids’ spirit that they wanted to read more.”

Monday was Crazy Socks Day for the Dr. Seuss book “Fox in Sox,” and Tuesday was Crazy Hat or Crazy Hair Day for “The Cat in the Hat.” Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday, and students wore backward or mismatched clothes. Even some of the staff joined in on the fun with their own wacky wardrobes. Thursday was Wear Green Day for “Green Eggs and Ham,” and also – because there was no school on Friday – it was Pajamas Day for the book “The Sleep Book.”

The kids love reading Dr. Seuss and “Green Eggs and Ham” seems to be a favorite.

“It’s amazing because you’ll read to them and they know what to say next. You read a line and they’ll finish it. It really gets them involved in the reading of the book,” Toppins said.

The students were also paid a special visit by the Cat itself on Thursday, who was invited by Principal Toppins to come and read with the kids and pass out stickers.

“We had a really fun week,” Toppins said. “Now, next week (March 13-17) we will be getting into the ‘See Something, Say Something’ program to help teach kids to speak up and tell somebody when they know about something bad that might happen.”

