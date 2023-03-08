Purcell Marian’s Alexander named Ohio Ms. Basketball

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was announced as the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball on Wednesday by a statewide media panel.
Now in its 36th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988.
It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association since 2017.
New Madison Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was the runner-up.
Loudonville junior Corri Vermilya and Pickerington Central senior Madison Greene earned third and fourth places, respectively.
Other finalists included Toledo Start junior Sinai Douglas, Shaker Heights Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall and Belmont Union Local senior Reagan Vinskovich.
Alexander is just the second sophomore to win Ohio Ms. Basketball after Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell won the first of three consecutive awards in 2017.
Alexander is Purcell Marian’s first Ms. Basketball recipient.
This is the third consecutive year that Greater Cincinnati has won the award after Mount Notre Dame’s KK Bransford (2022 and 2021), who is now a freshman guard at the University of Notre Dame.
Other Greater Cincinnati winners have included Princeton’s Kelsey Mitchell (2014), Lakota West’s Amber Gray (2008), Reading’s Carol Madsen (1989) and Seton’s Janet Haneberg (1988).
Alexander’s name is etched into Ohio high school girls basketball history with two years remaining at Purcell Marian.
She entered the Division II state Final Four with 35 college scholarship offers to go along with 1,307 points for her career.
Alexander averages 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals this season.
Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners
2023 – Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, sophomore
2022 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
2021 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, junior
2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior
2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior
2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior
2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore
2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior
2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior
2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior
2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior
2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior
2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior
2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior
2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior
2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior
2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior
2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior
2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior
2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior
2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior
2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior
1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior
1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior
1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior
1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior
1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior
1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior
Notable
Three-time winner: Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017, 2018, 2019)
Won as junior (6): Vonda Ward, Garfield Heights Trinity (1990, 1991); Semeka Randall, Garfield Heights Trinity (1996, 1997); Michelle Munoz, Mason (2000, 2001); Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley (2011, 2012); Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017, 2018, 2019); KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (2021, 2022)
Won as sophomore (2): Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017); Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian (2023)
Co-winners (1): 1999 — Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North and LaToya Turner, Pickerington