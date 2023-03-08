local Kroger store leader nominated for FMI Store Leader of the Year

WESTERVILLE, OH– Kroger is honoring Katie Frantz, store leader at the Wheelersburg Kroger, with the nomination of 2023 Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Store Leader of the Year. Every year FMI, The Food Industry Association, honors outstanding store leaders who generate sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives, demonstrates team leadership in their store or company, provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs and improve community relations.

Katie started her career with Kroger in 2006. Over her nearly 17 years with the company, she has worked her way up from the front end to assistant store leader, then general merchandise coordinator, followed by store leader roles in Wellston, Chillicothe, Jackson, and currently Wheelersburg. Katie shared, “I love being able to serve my community as a store leader, and I’m proud to work for a company where feeding people is our purpose. I’ve had so many opportunities for career growth thanks to the great support from my mentors and store associates.”

Katie is one of 21 store leaders to be nominated for the prestigious FMI Store Leader of the Year award out of the more than 2,800 store leaders across the entire Kroger enterprise. Katie and the other nominees exemplify true leadership and go above and beyond when it comes to providing a fantastic experience for their customers.

Finalists are announced in April with the winners announced during the FMI virtual awards ceremony in May. You can find more information about 2023 FMI Store Leader of the Year awards at www.fmi.org.