Hello! In the kitchen this week I put a picture of a recent the meal I prepared. I made these delicious pork chops with mushroom gravy sauce. I served it with mashed potatoes, corn casserole and a vegetable medley. It is a keeper. My son and his friends loved it and said you can fix this anytime and we will be happy.

I have had several people ask for the recipe so I thought I would share it with you. I hope you love it as much as I do.

Remember, one ingredient in this recipe calls for beurre manie. When I saw that I was thinking, what is this, so I asked my favorite friend, Siri, and she didn’t know. I knew I was in trouble then, so I was thinking I would just leave it out. But I found out what it is and it’s a good thing to know. Beurre manie is a simply equal parts flour and butter mixed together. Sounds fancy, but it isn’t. Why didn’t they say make a roux?

Please send me your favorite recipe, and a story to go with it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Pork chops with

mushroom gravy sauce

Ingredients

Oil or bacon fat for frying

4-6 pork chops

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tablespoon rib and chicken rub

1/4 cup flout

1 large onion, chopped

6-8 cups sliced mushrooms

2 cups chicken stock

3 Tablespoons beurre manie

Directions

Season the chops on both sides with sale, pepper and a teaspoon of the rib and chicken rub (or your favorite spice mix).

Heat oil in a heavy pan over medium high heat.

Dredge chops in flour and then pan fry until about 60 percent cooked.

Remove chops from the pan and then saute onions and mushrooms until the mushrooms have lost most of their liquid.

Add the chicken stock to the pan and bring to a simmer.

Slowly whisk the beurre manie to thicken the sauce.

Add the chops back to the pan, put on the lid and simmer until the chops are cooked through.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.