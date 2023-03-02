*Additional details from Green’s 43-38 win over Fairfield in a Division IV district championship will be available on Friday, March 3*

ATHENS — The Green Bobcats found themselves a home in Athens on Thursday — defeating previously unbeaten Fairfield 43-38 inside the Convocation Center to win the program’s first district championship since the 1996-97 season.

It’s the sixth district title in program history for Green, the others coming in 1997, 1987, 1985, 1963, and 1939.

Green defeats Fairfield 43-38 in the Division IV, Southeast No. 2 district championship to win the program’s first district title since 1997. Bobcats are headed to the Region 15 semifinals. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/ZLXftjRJ1D — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 3, 2023

Fairfield took a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter after both teams battled to a 25-25 deadlock through the first three periods.

From that point on, the Bobcats outscored the Lions 16-7 while knocking down some of the biggest shots in their program’s recent history.

Senior Levi Waddell sank a three pointer that cut the Green deficit to one at 31-30 with 6:20 remaining in regulation, then senior Abe McBee got a three to fall that gave them a 33-31 edge with 5:26 left.

Abe McBee led the Bobcats with a game-high 14 points in the district title tilt, followed by Levi Sampson’s 11.

Levi Blevins added eight points for Green, all of which came in the second half.

Highlights from Green’s 43-38 win in the Division IV, Southeast No. 2 district championship. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/cTz2VfiEo7 — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 3, 2023

His two third quarter three pointers gave the Bobcats their largest lead of the game at 23-15 with 4:45 left in that quarter.

Green will face the winner of the Central No. 2 district final between Westerville Northside Christian and Newark Catholic in the Region 15 semifinals back at the Convo on Tuesday, March 7th at 6:00 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 11 6 8 18 — 43

Fairfield 4 8 13 13 — 38

Green (20-5): Levi Blevins 3 0-0 8, Levi Sampson 4 3-3 11, Jon Knapp 0 1-2 1, Abe McBee 2 2-4 6, Levi Waddell 1 0-0 3, Gabe McBee 5 2-2 14; TOTALS: 15 8-11 43; Three-point field goals: 5 (Levi Blevins, Gabe McBee 2 apiece, Levi Waddell 1)

Fairfield (24-1): Larkin Friend 4 1-2 9, Trey House 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Collins 2 3-3 8, Gabe Fouch 0 0-0 0, TJ Mootz 2 2-2 6, Gunner Bennington 5 0-0 12, Cade Miller 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 14 6-7 38; Three-point field goals: 4 (Gunner Bennington 2, Trey House, Wyatt Collins 1 apiece)

