A grandmother’s recipe wedding gift

Hello! I received the best recipe ever from Cynthia West Wilson. I am so excited to share this with all of you and I am so glad that Cynthia shared this wonderful recipe.And guess what — no eggs.

I love it when someone ends me a family tradition recipe. It makes it so special. Thank you so much Cynthia. I enjoyed the conversation I had with you, and I so much appreciate you sharing this recipe. I am definitely going to make this.

Please send in your favorite recipe and will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send to [email protected] or call 937-393-3456. Have a great week.

NOTE — This recipe is a favorite in the Wilson family. Her grandmother, Jenny Dickey West, gave it to her when she got married.

Old-fashioned

fruit pudding

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

Lump of butter or margarine (2 Tablespoons)

2 teaspoons baking powder

Flour to make a stiff batter (2 cups)

Mix by hand and put the batter in a large baking dish or a 10-inch by 13-inch pan.

Cover dish with one-quart fruit

1 1/2 cups sugar

Dabs of butter or margarine

2 cups boiling water

Bake at 350 degrees until batter is done — approximately 45 minutes — depends on the size and shape of the pan. The batter rises to the top and juice forms

Any fruit is good — blackberries, peaches, raspberries. Frozen fruit can be used. Just allow to partially thaw.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.