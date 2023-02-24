Trojans rally for road sectional semi win

PEEBLES — The Portsmouth Trojans overcame a halftime deficit to earn a 57-44 road win at Peebles in a Division III sectional semifinal on Tuesday night.

Trailing the host Indians 24-18 entering the second half, the Trojans won the final 16 minutes by a 39-20 count.

Junior Deandre Berry led Portsmouth with a game-high 19 points, as he and senior Tyler Duncan sank a pair of three-pointers apiece.

Junior Devon Lattimore finished with 14 points on four field goals and six-of-10 foul shooting, while senior Kenny Sanderlin added 12 points on five field goals and two free throws.

The Indians led the Trojans 19-10 after the opening quarter, but Portsmouth only allowed a Cory Reed trey and a Mason Sims deuce in the second stanza.

The Trojans outscored Peebles 20-9 in the third, then followed that up with a 19-11 output in the fourth.

Berry scored 14 of his 19 in the second half, including his 3-of-4 fourth-quarter free throws.

Portsmouth was 13-of-19 at the foul stripe.

Duncan dialed up for nine points including a second-quarter old-fashioned three-point play, as Sanderlin scored 10 of his 12 following the break.

Reed and Sims scored 10 points apiece for Peebles.

The No. 18-seeded Trojans will travel to No. 2 seed South Point on Saturday (Feb. 25) night for a D-III sectional final against their Ohio Valley Conference rival Pointers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

South Point — the OVC champions — swept the Trojans in the regular season, including on a buzzer-beating three-point shot in overtime for a 56-53 victory at Trojan Arena.

