Bible verse of the day

Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters.

—Romans 14:1

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Parents are careful and tender with their newborn babies even though babies are demanding, messy, and sometimes difficult. When parents aren’t this way with their babies, they are considered abusive and dangerous. So if new Christians are newborn children of God, shouldn’t our patience be greater, our words more tender, our understanding more generous, and our care more attentive?

My Prayer…

Father in heaven, forgive me and stir me to action. I am ashamed that I have not done more to nurture those newborn babies in your family. Give me greater patience with their failures and greater passion for their struggles so they won’t have to feel they are journeying on their own. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]