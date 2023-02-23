Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 22-24

Girls Basketball Scoreboard— Feb. 22
Division III District Semifinals
(1) North Adams 56, (12) Lynchburg-Clay 37 (at Jackson HS)
(7) Leesburg Fairfield 43, (6) Rock Hill 37, OT (at Jackson HS)
(2) West 54, (11) Minford 34 (at Valley HS)
(8) Portsmouth 61, (5) Adena 34 (at Valley HS)
(3) Wheelersburg 48, (10) Chesapeake 26 (at Athens HS)
(9) Nelsonville-York 60, (21) Southeastern 44 (at Athens HS)
Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 22
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(1) Washington Court House 60, (16) Hillsboro 54
(8) Warren 58, (9) Vinton County 36
(4) New Lexington 40, (13) Jackson 29
(5) Ironton 71, (12) Sheridan 65
(2) Fairfield Union 45, (15) Logan Elm 33
(7) Marietta 59, (10) Unioto 51
(14) Circleville 61, (3) Miami Trace 46
(6) Gallia Academy 66, (11) Alexander 37
Boys Basketball Schedule — Feb. 24
Division IV Sectional Finals
(16) Symmes Valley at (1) Fairfield, 7 p.m.
(9) Waterford at (8) Western, 7 p.m.
(13) New Boston at (4) Paint Valley, 7 p.m.
(12) Ironton St. Joseph at (5) Green, 7 p.m.
(15) Manchester at (2) Federal Hocking, 7 p.m.
(10) Trimble at (7) Pike Eastern, 7 p.m.
(14) South Gallia at (3) South Webster, 7 p.m.
(11) Whiteoak at (6) Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 24
Division II District Finals
(12) Fairfield Union vs. (1) Fairland, 6 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)
(3) Sheridan vs. (2) Unioto, 9 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)