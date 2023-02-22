Mohawks moving on

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks boys basketball team got it done on Tuesday.

Now to do it again this Saturday with a trip to the Division III district tournament on the line.

The Mohawks never trailed and led by as many as 23 points in their 58-46 win over Southeastern in a Division III sectional semifinal, earning the opportunity to host a sectional final this weekend.

“When we moved the ball, we were able to get layups and hit some shots,” Northwest coach Rick Scarberry said, after the game. “Up 10-12 most of the game — it was a good win to get at home, but we’re going to have to play much better at Saturday.”

Northwest attacked Southeastern’s 2-3 zone with junior Connor Lintz in the middle and a host of shooters surrounding the perimeter.

They were led in scoring by Lintz who finished with a game-high 19 points on eight field goals and three-of-five foul shooting.

Junior Tanner Bolin sank a team-best four three pointers as he finished with 18 points on seven field goals in the 12-point win.

Junior Caleb Lewis added six points on a couple of made threes, junior Jay Jenkins scored five, seniors Kory Butler and Alex Baer finished with four apiece, and freshman Logan Wolfenbarker had two.

The Mohawks led 56-33 in the waning minutes when both team’s reserves entered the game. The Panthers bench cut the Northwest lead to as few as 12 as the final score indicates, but were unable to trim any farther.

“When we’re hitting shots it stretches that zone and lets Connor (Lintz) and Jay get to the basket,” Scarberry said. “Thought our defense was solid until the final two minutes. Someone has 30 points in a varsity basketball game that’s pretty good, then we gave up 12-15 in a couple minutes which I wasn’t happy with.”

Northwest, the No. 8 seed in Division III in the Southeast District, will host No. 9 seed Lynchburg-Clay in a sectional final in McDermott on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A Mohawk win would give the program its first sectional title and trip to the district tournament since the program won back-to-back sectionals in 2010 and 2011.

“We’re excited about that,” Scarberry said. “Come in here tomorrow for practice, keep doing what we need to do. Watch some tape on Lynchburg, come back and hit it again.”

***

BOX SCORE

Southeastern 4 9 11 22 — 46

Northwest 11 12 19 16 — 58

Southeastern: Parker Bodary 0 0-0 0, Lane Williams 1 1-2 3, Daniel Morgan 0 0-0 0, Dylan Gowan 2 0-0 6, Carson McWhorter 0 0-0 0, Conner Smith 1 4-4 6, Gage Cheadle 1 2-2 5, Wesley Collins 0 0-0 0, Caleb Adams 4 0-0 9, Brevin Strausbaugh 1 3-4 5, Carter Fisher 1 3-4 5, Joey Pfeifer 1 0-0 2, RJ Cartwright 3 0-2 6, Ryan Peters 2 0-1 4; TOTALS: 16 10-15 46; Three-point field goals: 4 (Dylan Gowarn 2, Gage Cheadle, Caleb Adams 1 apiece)

Northwest (15-7): Connor Lintz 8 3-5 19, Logan Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lewis 2 0-0 6, Zane Fry 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 2 0-0 5, Jake Brown 0 0-0 0, Tanner Bolin 7 0-1 18, Armbrister 0 0-0 0, Kory Butler 2 0-0 4, Logan Wolfenbarker 1 0-0 2, Alex Baer 2 0-0 4; TOTALS: 24 3-6 58; Three-point field goals: 7 (Tanner Bolin 4, Caleb Lewis 2, Jay Jenkins 1)

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT