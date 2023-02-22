Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 21-23

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 21
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(16) West 66, (17) Eastern Brown 49
(8) Northwest 58, (25) Southeastern 46
(9) Lynchburg-Clay 69, (24) Coal Grove 49
(13) Belpre 70, (20) Adena 68
(5) Valley 83, (28) West Union 30
(12) Westfall 75, (21) Piketon 63
(18) Portsmouth 57, (15) Peebles 44
(7) Fairland 98, (26) Huntington 62
(10) Nelsonville-York 62, (23) Wellston 28
(14) Rock Hill 49, (19) Oak Hill 22
(6) Wheelersburg 67, (27) Crooksville 27
(11) Chesapeake 45, (22) Meigs 43
Regular Season
Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 69, South Point 56
Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 23
Division IV District Semifinals
(8) Valley vs. (1) Notre Dame, 6:15 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)
(5) Meigs Eastern vs. (4) Paint Valley, 8 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)
(7) Symmes Valley vs. (2) South Gallia, 6:15 p.m. (at Wellston HS)
(6) Whiteaok vs. (3) Waterford, 8 p.m. (at Wellston HS)