Scioto County Science Day held at SSU

PORTSMOUTH-Local students participated in Scioto County Science Day at Shawnee State University on Friday, February 17, 2023.

County, District, and State Science Days have been held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic. This year the events are being held in person. “The faculty and staff at Shawnee State University agreed to host Scioto County Science Day and to help us make it a day of learning” said Sharee Price, coordinator of the event and Gifted Services Coordinator at the South Central Ohio ESC. “Dr. Kimberly Inman, Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Kara Bobo-Stump, Director of Community Events, helped a great deal in organizing the event and making it successful.”

Science Day provides students an opportunity for display and evaluation of their own inquiry-based scientific research projects. This process helps students improve their own in-depth knowledge of science, develop communication skills, improve organizational abilities and develop their creativity and problem-solving skills.

During County Science Day, students’ projects are judged to receive a rating of Superior, Excellent, or Good. Judging panels are comprised of volunteers who are experienced in the field of science and/or education. Projects are judged using the Ohio Academy of Science criteria including: oral, written, and visual communication, originality, experimental design, and depth of understanding.

This year for the first time, students were divided into groups and while one group was presenting their projects to the judges, other groups were rotating to various learning stations on the SSU campus. Students had the opportunity to participate in a Robotics demo, an Anatomage Table demo, and to learn about their own DNA from SSU science professors. All participants visited SSU’s Planetarium as well. The day ended with an Awards Ceremony where students were recognized for their projects.

Sponsor Awards went to the following: SOMC Health and Wellness Awards of $200 each were awarded to Alayna Shepherd and Dalton Shepherd, both of Clay Local Schools. The Darren LeBrun Science Award of $100 was awarded to Addison Mullins of Wheelersburg High School. The Scioto County Soil & Water Conservation District Award of $50 was awarded to Addison Mullins of Wheelersburg. Alayna Shepheard of Clay Local Schools won a $250 Scholarship from SSU.

Special Recognition Awards of $300 each were awarded to students who had outstanding projects. The following students received Special Recognition Awards: Addison Mullins (Wheelersburg), Alayna Shepherd, Elin Shaw, and Audrey Bach (Clay).

Sponsors for the event were: Velma Feagans, Glockner Enterprises, Dr. Robert & Mrs. Chris Knox, Darren LeBrun, Drs. Michael & Mary Martin, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Scioto County Soil & Water Conservation District, Shawnee State University, SOMC and The Scioto Foundation.

District 14 Science Day at the University of Rio Grande will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Students receiving a Superior rating at District Science Day will advance to State Science Day in Columbus on May 13.