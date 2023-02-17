Bible verse of the day

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.

—1 Peter 5:6-7

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

In a universe so incomparably vast and so marvelously diverse, we can be paralyzed by our insignificance and impotence in the face of such staggering enormity. But in moments of simple faith, we can be calmed by our reverence and dependence on the Creator and Sustainer of such wonders and find great comfort that our lives are in his hands.

My Prayer…

Almighty and wondrous God, thank you for knowing me even though I can’t begin comprehending your glory. I need your love, care, protection, blessing, grace, forgiveness, and presence. Without you, I have nothing of lasting significance. Please be near. In Jesus’ name, I humbly ask. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today's Verse are written by Phil Ware.