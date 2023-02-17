Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 16-Feb. 20

By

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 16

Division II Sectional Finals

(1) Fairland 82, (16) Washington Court House 27

(8) Circleville 37, (9) Waverly 32

(4) Marietta 57, (13) McClain 27

(12) Fairfield Union 31, (5) Warren 26

(2) Unioto 87, (15) Vinton County 20

(7) New Lexington 52, (10) Miami Trace 31

(3) Sheridan 50, (14) Logan Elm 32

(11) Athens 52, (6) Jackson 43

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 18

Division III Sectional Finals

(25) Ironton at (1) North Adams, 1 p.m.

(13) Piketon at (12) Lynchburg-Clay, 1 p.m.

(19) Federal Hocking at (6) Rock Hill, 1 p.m.

(18) Huntington at (7) Fairland, 1 p.m.

(26) Westfall at (2) West, 1 p.m.

(14) Peebles at (11) Minford, 1 p.m.

(20) River Valley at (3) Adena, 1 p.m.

(17) Meigs at (8) Portsmouth, 1 p.m.

(22) South Point at (3) Wheelersburg, 1 p.m.

(15) South Webster at (10) Chesapeake, 1 p.m.

(21) Southeastern at (4) Eastern Brown, 1 p.m.

(16) Coal Grove at (9) Nelsonville-York, 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 18

Division II Sectional Quarterfinals

(19) Waverly at (14) Circleville, 5:30 p.m.

(18) McClain at (15) Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

(20) River Valley at (13) Jackson, 7 p.m.

(17) Hillsboro at (16) Athens, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 20

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) East at (16) Symmes Valley, 7 p.m.

(20) Miller at (13) New Boston, 7 p.m.

(21) Clay at (12) Ironton St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

(18) Southern at (15) Manchester, 7 p.m.

(19) Meigs Eastern at (14) South Gallia, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 20

Division II District Semifinals

(8) Circleville vs. (1) Fairland, 6:15 p.m. (at Logan High School)

(12) Fairfield Union vs. (4) Marietta, 8 p.m. (at Logan High School)

(7) New Lexington vs. (2) Unioto, 6:15 p.m. (at Piketon High School)

(11) Athens vs. (3) Sheridan, 8 p.m. (at Piketon High School)