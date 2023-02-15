Titans finish strong, top Indians

PORTSMOUTH — Facing a four-point deficit with less than four minutes left in Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest versus Western, the Notre Dame Titans closed the game on an 11-0 run to secure a 45-38 win for their ninth-straight victory.

The game featured nine lead changes and five ties throughout.

The last lead change came with 1:32 left when Titans junior Cody Metzler scored to put ND ahead by a bucket (40-38).

Metzler led all scorers with 18 points on seven field goals and a three-of-four night at the free throw line.

“It was tournament atmosphere with two good basketball teams getting ready to play in the Division IV tournament,” ND coach Matt Mader said, after the game. “Coach (Doug) Williams has done a heck of a job this year, knew they were going to bring it and they did. Wondered at halftime if we’d have enough to finish it and it seemed like we got our second wind midway through that fourth quarter. Hitting free throws down the stretch, taking care of the basketball — we didn’t turn it over. Thought Landon Barbarits was huge in protecting the basketball and Aaryn Bradford hit a couple of big threes to help keep us in it.”

Senior Dominic Sparks scored 11 points, sophomores Landon Barbarits and Aaryn Bradford scored six points apiece, and senior Carter Campbell scored four to round out ND’s scoring in the seven-point win.

Prior to tip-off of the varsity contest on Tuesday, the Titan program celebrated their Senior Night for Sparks, Campbell, Braeden Patmore, and Reed Lasswell.

“Senior Night was special,” Mader said. “You talk about senior leadership, those four in Dominic Sparks, Carter Campbell, Braeden Patmore, and Reed Lasswell exemplify that. Four quality kids, all National Honor Society kids and four-year members of the program. Their leadership is so valuable.”

Western was led in scoring by sophomore Drew Haggy’s team-high 14 points.

As of Tuesday’s result, Notre Dame closed their regular season with a 17-5 (12-2 SOC I) record.

They earned the No. 6 seed in the Division IV, Southeast District No. 2 tournament and will host Whiteoak in a sectional final on Friday, Feb. 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Being able to handle the ball, cut down on turnovers and be able to execute in the half court. When you get to tournament, it seems like it comes down to who executes, rebounds, and doesn’t turn it over. We’ve been doing that of late and we’ve got to continue doing it.”

BOX SCORE

Western 7 6 13 12 — 38

Notre Dame 6 9 13 17 — 45

Western (13-9, 9-5 SOC I): Daniel Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 1 0-0 2, Drew Haggy 4 4-4 14, Kam Janes 1 0-0 3, Colt Henderson 1 0-0 2, Chase Carter 4 2-3 11, Zach Teed 2 2-2 6; TOTALS: 13 8-9 38; Three-point field goals: 4 (Drew Haggy 2, Chase Carter, Kam Janes 1 apiece)

Notre Dame (17-5, 12-2 SOC I): Landon Barbarits 1 4-4 6, Connie Thomas 0 0-0 0, Aaryn Bradford 2 0-0 6, Cody Metzler 7 3-4 18, Carter Campbell 1 2-2 4, Myles Phillips 0 0-0 0, Dominic Sparks 3 5-7 11; TOTALS: 14 14-17 45; Three-point field goals: 3 (Aaryn Bradford 2, Cody Metzler 1)

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved