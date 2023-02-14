Rio’s Darnell claims weekly RSC award

MIDDLETOWN — Kaylee Darnell, from No. 13-ranked University of Rio Grande, was selected for River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week — presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for Feb. 6-12.

The sophomore guard from Wheelersburg put up 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two games last week — both RSC victories.

She shot 49-percent from the field, while going 2-for-5 from long range and 7-of-11 at the foul line.

Darnell started out with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 108-73 win over Point Park (Pa.).

The consistent week continued with 24 points and six rebounds in 38 minutes of playing time in a 102-96 win at West Virginia University-Tech.

