Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll of the 2022-2023 season — with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Mason (3) 21-1 115 2 2. West Clermont (7) 22-0 110 1 3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 3 4. Olmsted Falls 19-3 66 5 5. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 65 4 6. Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-2 60 8 7. Pickerington Cent. 18-4 57 9 8. Marysville (1) 20-2 44 7 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 38 6 10. Tol. Start 19-2 37 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15

DIVISION II 1. Kettering Alter (5) 19-3 101 T1 2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 22-0 91 3 3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 20-2 89 T1 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 79 4 5. Canfield (2) 20-1 74 5 6. Copley 21-1 61 7 7. Alliance Marlington 20-2 57 6 (tie) Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 57 8 9. Salem 20-2 25 NR 10. Chillicothe Unioto 22-0 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13

DIVISION III 1. Worthington Christian (9) 21-1 125 1 2. Seaman N. Adams (1) 22-0 101 2 3. Belmont Union Local 21-1 81 3 4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 14-6 66 4 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-3 65 5 6. Cols. Africentric 16-4 57 6 7. Smithville 20-2 45 7 8. Portsmouth West 21-1 43 8 9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9 10. Tipp City Bethel (1) 19-4 17 T10 (tie) Rockford Parkway 20-2 17 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14

DIVISION IV 1. New Madison Tri-Village (12) 22-0 129 1 2. Ft. Loramie 21-2 110 2 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 22-0 93 3 4. Richmond Hts. 19-3 58 4 5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 52 5 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 20-2 42 7 7. Convoy Crestview 17-4 37 9 8. Hannibal River 20-2 35 6 9. Tol. Christian 17-4 31 8 10. Crown City S. Gallia 19-3 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12