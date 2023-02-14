Bible verse of the day

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.

—Romans 12:9

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Genuine love involves hate. Genuine love means that we hate evil. We detest it creeping into our hearts and ruining our relationships. We abhor its effects on those we love. We are repelled by the eternal destruction it causes in those whose lives are tender, weak, or wavering. So the best thing we can do for those we love is to cling to what is good and stay far away from evil and wickedness.

My Prayer…

Loving Father, may my life be a source of goodness and joy for my family and friends. Please give me the wisdom to see what is good and the courage to pursue it passionately. Please protect me from the evil one and forgive me when I have followed his temptations. Please protect those I love from the fallout of my own selfish and sinful decisions. Please purify and cleanse me so my life may be lived holy and wholly to you. In the name of your Holy Son, Jesus. Amen.

