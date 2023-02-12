Bible verse of the day

Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into him who is the Head, that is, Christ.

—Ephesians 4:15

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Truthful words are accurate. Words spoken in love can be a blessing. But truth spoken in love is redemptive: this kind of speech blesses those who hear it and matures those who speak it. While speaking the truth in love is often not easy, it’s worth it! Look at God and see how painful it was to speak his Word in love by sending Jesus. But in the process of that one sacrificial Word, he has saved us and revealed his heart of grace, mercy, and love.

My Prayer…

Holy God, may the words I speak be truthful and loving. Please forgive me when I have told the “painful truth” to win arguments, to hurt feelings, or to impress others. Please forgive me for the times I exaggerated, distorted, or lied. I want my words to be simple and tender, truthful and loving. I want others to see your grace in the way I speak to them. In the name of my Savior, Jesus, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]