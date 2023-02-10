Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 9
Portsmouth 47, South Point 41 (Ohio Valley Conference)
Notre Dame 54, Ironton St. Joseph 9 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Sugarcreek Christian 56, Green 43
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Valley 33
Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 13
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(17) Manchester at (16) Ironton St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
(18) Miller at (15) Green, 7 p.m.
(19) East at (14) Southern, 7 p.m.
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(17) Hillsboro at (16) Washington Court House, 7 p.m.
(18) Gallia Academy at (15) Vinton County, 7 p.m.