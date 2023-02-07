Bible verse of the day

I urge you, brothers, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to join me in my struggle by praying to God for me.

—Romans 15:30

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

God’s people and God’s ministries are constantly under attack. Satan does not sit idly by while his kingdom is plundered. But those on the front lines of ministry do not need to fight alone. You can help them. You can “join the struggle” by praying to God for them. I know at HEARTLIGHT.org and VerseoftheDay.com we truly need your prayers for protection, for power, and for wisdom. Others you know need similar prayers. More than money, more than pats on the back, more than notoriety or success, God’s servants and God’s work need your prayerful support.

My Prayer…

Almighty and Sovereign God, please bless and protect and empower these servants who are on my heart today… LORD, please bless the ministries, ministers, and missionaries of your Church and please dear God, deliver your children who are under oppression and persecution for the name of Jesus. To you, O God, belongs all power and honor and glory. In the name of my conquering King, your Lamb who was slain, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]