Wisconsin thwarts OSU rally with Hepburn’s foul shots

COLUMBUS (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15, and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss.

Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60.

The Badgers missed their final nine field goals and Hepburn made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 24 seconds to blunt the late Ohio State rally.

Despite Ohio State’s 16 turnovers, Wisconsin allowed the Buckeyes to hang around — as the Badgers made just 13 of 22 foul shots.

Steven Crowl scored half of his 14 points as part of 9-0 Wisconsin run early in the first half, and Max Klesmit scored 12 for the Badgers (13-8, 5-6 Big 10).

Brice Sensabaugh scored 13 points and Zed Key 12 for the Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8).

Ohio State now has lost eight of its last nine, including streaks of three and five.

It was the lone regular-season game between the two teams.

The Badgers host Northwestern on Sunday.

Ohio State plays at Michigan also on Sunday.