Clay’s McCoy signs with Rio Grande women’s basketball

PORTSMOUTH — Clay senior Morgan McCoy became the newest signee with the women’s basketball program at the University of Rio Grande on Monday, making it official where she’ll be attending and playing the next four years.

The Lady Panther senior said she’s excited for the opportunity to continue studying in pursuit of a nursing degree and joining the RedStorm women’s program.

“Very exciting. Excited to start this next step and get my nursing degree.”

McCoy has played for the last two seasons under girls basketball coach Drew Emnett and prior to that under Scott Artis.

From last season to this, the Clay girls program has seen great improvement. Entering the final week of the regular season, the Lady Panthers hold a 9-11 (7-6 SOC I) record after a 2-19 campaign in the 2021-22 season.

McCoy is also a four-year member of the Clay High School softball program where she’s played under Coach Jason Gearheart, and with the Clay volleyball program under coaches Emily Spriggs and Sarah Hammond.

“They’re like family to me — the athletic programs here at Clay are amazing,” McCoy said. “Coaches are always there when you need them, like when your car breaks down. They’re family.”

McCoy said the nursing program and her relationship with her future coaches were the deciding factors in her decision to become a member of the RedStorm women’s team.

“I heard that their nursing program was excellent, that was huge. When I met Coach (David) Smalley and Coach (Brooke) Marcum, they seemed like my next set of parents in that they would take of me. Excited to be joining such a great program.”

McCoy is the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Ruggles of Portsmouth.

She holds the Clay High School single-game rebounding record with 24 rebounds.

