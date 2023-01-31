Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season — with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. West Clermont (5)
|20-0
|141
|2
|2. Mason (7)
|18-1
|134
|1
|3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)
|18-1
|108
|3
|4. Marysville (1)
|18-1
|87
|5
|5. Olmsted Falls
|16-3
|74
|4
|6. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|15-4
|72
|7
|7. Cin. Princeton
|17-2
|54
|6
|8. Oxford Talawanda
|18-0
|45
|10
|9. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|16-2
|41
|NR
|10. Bellbrook (1)
|17-2
|36
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18
|DIVISION II
|1. Kettering Alter (4)
|17-3
|114
|1
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2)
|16-2
|113
|2
|3. Proctorville Fairland (3)
|19-0
|100
|3
|4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3)
|18-2
|93
|5
|5. Alliance Marlington
|16-2
|80
|4
|6. Canfield (3)
|16-1
|77
|8
|7. Copley
|19-1
|76
|6
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|18-0
|45
|7
|9. Hamilton Badin (1)
|17-2
|44
|9
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|17-1
|25
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akr. SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12
|DIVISION III
|1. Worthington Christian (14)
|18-1
|149
|1
|2. Seaman N. Adams
|21-0
|99
|T2
|3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2)
|11-6
|96
|T2
|4. Belmont Union Local
|19-0
|92
|6
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-3
|84
|5
|6. Smithville
|17-2
|64
|4
|7. Cols. Africentric
|15-4
|62
|7
|8. Portsmouth West
|20-1
|51
|NR
|9. Wheelersburg
|17-2
|44
|8
|10. Liberty Center
|16-2
|26
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17
|DIVISION IV
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (16)
|21-0
|160
|1
|2. Ft. Loramie
|18-1
|136
|2
|3. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|19-0
|121
|4
|4. Tol. Christian
|14-2
|101
|3
|5. Richmond Hts.
|16-2
|79
|5
|6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|17-1
|70
|6
|7. Maria Stein Marion Local
|17-2
|63
|7
|8. Hannibal River
|18-1
|51
|8
|9. Crown City S. Gallia
|17-3
|20
|10
|10. Convoy Crestview
|13-4
|15
|NR
|(tie) New Middletown Spring.
|16-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12