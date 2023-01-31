Fast start fuels Mohawks

McDERMOTT — In Friday night’s 62-44 victory for Northwest over visiting Oak Hill, the Mohawks used a game-best 24-point first quarter to gain an early edge over their guests.

Northwest made four of its six three-pointers in the opening frame, taking a 24-12 lead through the first eight minutes and the Mohawks never looked back.

By halftime, Oak Hill had cut into their lead by two, entering the break facing a 36-26 deficit.

The Mohawks got defensive in the final 16 however, holding the Oaks to just 18 points while scoring 26 across the final two periods.

“We were hitting some shots early. They started hitting some shots and that got them back into it a little bit,” Northwest coach Rick Scarberry said, after the game. “With them playing zone, we were able to pick and choose our spots and get it inside. And it doesn’t hurt when you go 14-of-17 from the free-throw line either.”

Northwest was led by junior Connor Lintz’s game-high 23 points on seven field goals and a eight-of-nine mark at the foul line.

Junior Jay Jenkins scored 11 to reach double figures, knocking down each of his team-best two three-pointers in the first half.

Seven different Mohawks found themselves in the scoring column, including junior Tanner Bolin and senior Kory Butler who finished with seven points apiece, senior Alex Baer who had six, freshman Logan Wolfenbarker who finished with five, and junior Caleb Lewis whose second quarter three-pointer gave him three points on the night.

Oak Hill was led in scoring by senior Kade Kinzel’s team-high 14 points.

“Thought the kids played hard. Our kids always play hard, and we were hitting shots,” Scarberry said. “If we can sit down and guard people we’re going to be okay.”

Northwest faces two big tests in their SOC II schedule this week, traveling to South Webster on Tuesday night before hosting Wheelersburg on Friday night — their first meetings with each club.

“From here on out, every game is huge. With league standings, tournament seeds, it’s big,” Scarberry said. “Kids understand that and we’ve got our hands full against South Webster.”

***

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill 12 14 6 12 — 44

Northwest 24 12 15 11 — 62

Oak Hill (5-12, 2-10 SOC II): Garrett McKinniss 1 0-0 3, Will Morgan 1 0-1 2, Andy Meldick 0 1-2 1, A.J. Harrison 0 0-0 0, Kade Kinzel 4 4-4 14, Mason Davis 0 0-0 0, Aidan Hall 1 1-4 3, Gavin Howell 3 0-0 8, Walker Fowble 0 1-2 1, Joseph Antelay 1 0-0 2, Reagan Michael 0 0-0 0, Rylan Sams 0 0-0 0, Evan Fisher 4 2-2 10; TOTALS: 15 9-15 44; Three-point field goals: 5 (Kade Kinzel and Gavin Howell 2 apiece, Garrett McKinniss 1)

Northwest (12-4, 7-4 SOC II): Connor Lintz 7 8-9 23, Logan Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lewis 1 0-0 3, Zane Fry 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 4 1-1 11, Brown 0 0-0 0, Tanner Bolin 2 3-5 7, Nick Hayslip 0 0-0 0, Kory Butler 2 2-2 7, Logan Wolfenbarker 2 0-0 5, Alex Baer 3 0-0 6; TOTALS: 21 14-17 62; Three-point field goals: 6 (Jay Jenkins 2, Connor Lintz, Caleb Lewis, Kory Butler and Logan Wolfenbarker 1 apiece)

