Bible verse of the day

[God] did this so that all the peoples of the earth might know that the hand of the LORD is powerful and so that you might always fear the LORD your God.

—Joshua 4:24

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

The LORD brought the Israelites miraculously through the Jordan River during the flood season because of his loving grace and to fulfill his promises to his people. He was also making an important statement about himself to his people. He always wanted Israel to “reverence” him. In addition, he wanted Israel’s enemies to quake with fear. They did. God won a great victory for himself and his people because of their faith.

My Prayer…

Holy and majestic God, you are clothed in righteousness and bathed in glory. I want to always treat you with the respect and reverence you deserve. Please forgive me for the times when I was not as reverent or respectful of you as you deserve. Forgive me when I didn’t hold your name up as holy when others were using it in vain. You are worthy of my life, my love, and my all. I want to bring praise to you now and forever. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]