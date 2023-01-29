Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana win over OSU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half, and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night.

Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21-21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half.

He connected for a sixth time near the end of a 17-1 run and the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) took a 46-30 lead into halftime.

Ohio State didn’t score after Zed Key made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:05 remaining.

The Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) shot 22-percent from outside the arc in the first half.

Key had a 3-pointer and a dunk and Brice Sensabaugh’s layup cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 48-37 two minutes into the second half.

Race Thompson answered with a three-point play and the Hoosiers stayed comfortably in front on the way to their fifth straight conference win.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Indiana.

Malik Reneau pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Sensabaugh paced Ohio State with 23 points and six rebounds.

Key scored 12.

Sean McNeil added nine points on three three-point plays.

The Buckeyes have lost two straight and seven of their last eight.

The Hoosiers made half of their 64 shots and half of their 20 3-point attempts.

The Buckeyes rallied to shoot 44-percent overall, but sank just 5 of 19 from distance (26-percent).

Indiana coach Mike Woodson returned to the sideline after missing the Hoosiers’ 61-57 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday while recovering from COVID-19.

Indiana has won 110 of 198 games against Ohio State.