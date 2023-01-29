Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 28
Girls Basketball
West 52, Greenup County (Ky.) 45
Minford 41, Southeastern 15
Clay 32, Oak Hill 21
Waverly 60, Washington Court House 48
South Point 54, Wellston 38
Symmes Valley 58, Western 35 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Boys Basketball
North Adams 72, Portsmouth 70
Notre Dame 64, Manchester 42
South Webster 70, East 39
Wheelersburg 61, Jackson 50
Sycamore Mohawk 56, Valley 52 (at Smithville HS)
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Clay 13
Miami Trace 52, Waverly 28
Western 59, Symmes Valley 54 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Gallia Academy 67, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 51
Raceland (Ky.) at Coal Grove, ppd.