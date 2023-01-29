Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 28

Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 28

Girls Basketball

West 52, Greenup County (Ky.) 45

Minford 41, Southeastern 15

Clay 32, Oak Hill 21

Waverly 60, Washington Court House 48

South Point 54, Wellston 38

Symmes Valley 58, Western 35 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)

Boys Basketball

North Adams 72, Portsmouth 70

Notre Dame 64, Manchester 42

South Webster 70, East 39

Wheelersburg 61, Jackson 50

Sycamore Mohawk 56, Valley 52 (at Smithville HS)

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Clay 13

Miami Trace 52, Waverly 28

Western 59, Symmes Valley 54 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)

Gallia Academy 67, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 51

Raceland (Ky.) at Coal Grove, ppd.

