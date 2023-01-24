Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)
|13-0
|166
|1
|2. Centerville (5)
|14-2
|147
|2
|3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|13-1
|127
|4
|4. Akr. SVSM
|12-4
|121
|3
|5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|14-2
|75
|7
|6. Cin. Elder
|13-2
|71
|6
|7. Fairfield
|13-3
|58
|5
|8. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|14-2
|52
|9
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|12-5
|44
|8
|10. Garfield Hts.
|12-3
|39
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13
|DIVISION II
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (10)
|14-0
|162
|2
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7)
|15-2
|147
|1
|3. Cin. Taft
|14-2
|124
|5
|3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1)
|12-1
|124
|4
|5. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|11-3
|100
|3
|6. Defiance
|14-1
|87
|6
|7. Sandusky
|13-1
|79
|7
|8. Zanesville Maysville (1)
|15-0
|51
|NR
|9. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|14-0
|46
|8
|10. Cin. Woodward
|12-2
|26
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18
|DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (7)
|15-1
|151
|1
|2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)
|11-4
|143
|T2
|3. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|12-2
|116
|T2
|4. Minford
|14-1
|96
|6
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|11-3
|93
|4
|6. Martins Ferry
|14-0
|90
|7
|7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2)
|15-0
|81
|8
|8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|15-2
|53
|5
|9. Cols. Africentric
|13-4
|37
|T10
|10. Sugarcreek Garaway
|13-1
|33
|T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12
|DIVISION IV
|1. Richmond Hts. (16)
|16-0
|185
|1
|2. Jackson Center (2)
|14-1
|148
|3
|3. Leesburg Fairfield
|14-0
|140
|2
|4. Russia
|15-1
|130
|4
|5. Convoy Crestview
|13-1
|119
|5
|6. Hamler Patrick Henry
|13-2
|64
|6
|7. Caldwell
|15-1
|48
|9
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local
|10-3
|34
|8
|9. Lowellville
|13-1
|32
|NR
|10. Mogadore
|12-2
|27
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Ft. Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cincinnati Christian (1) 13