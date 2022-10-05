Eagles celebrate 85th birthday with Mortgage Burning

On Saturday, October 8th, members of the New Boston Eagles will be celebrating their 85th birthday. The New Boston Eagles was formed on Friday, October 8, 1937 with the initiation of 61 members, led by the late Doctor N.E. Lett in what was then the Lyric Theater at 4015 Gallia Street.

The Aerie has since moved three times and is now located at 3200 Rhodes Avenue with a membership of over 400 men and almost 300 women. They recently paid off their property and will be having a Mortgage Burning and member celebration party on Saturday, October 8th.

Members and their immediate family are invited and encouraged to come join in the fun from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with free food, drinks, inflatables, music, games and camaraderie to celebrate this historic day in the life of the New Boston Eagles.

The meal will be served between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. with a 50/50 drawing at 8 p.m. The Mortgage Burning will follow with the band of Aaron Mowery playing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.