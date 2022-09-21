Multi-Agency Impaired Driving and Narcotics Enforcement Initiative Completed in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative on September 17 and 18 was completed. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.

“Narcotics use and other harmful illicit substances continue to harm our community,” said Lieutenant Jeremy Schuldt, Portsmouth Post commander. “The mission during this initiative was to stop these harmful substances and impaired drivers before they reached families in Scioto County.”

During the initiative, partnering agencies made 214 traffic stops, resulting in eight drug cases and two illegal weapons seized. Over 170 of these stops were to assist motorists or to issue warnings for violations. Awareness and education to citizens about the dangers of drug abuse and impaired driving was a main focus of the two-day initiative, resulting in five treatment referrals for addiction treatment and counseling, as well as two impaired driving arrests.

“A safe environment for residents and visitors of our county will always be a focus for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office,” said Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. “Coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to stop deaths associated with narcotics abuse and impaired driving continues to be a main focus for our deputies.”

The Patrol and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office want to remind residents and visitors that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone can contribute to safer roads by always driving sober, strictly following speed limits and never driving distracted.

The public is encouraged to use #677 or 911 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

