Blue Mass Service to be held September 12th

As fall approaches, according to David Timmerman the Community Director of Knights of Columbus, it is the time of the year for our community to show their gratitude and respect to those who protect and serve our community and our country.

“The Knights of Columbus Council 741 will host the eighth annual Blue Mass Service to honor active duty and military veterans, law enforcement officers, fire/rescue personnel, corrections officers, EMS personnel and all of their family members,” announced Timmerman.

The general public is also invited to show their support of the brave men and women who serve our community.

The Blue Mass Service has become a tradition all across our country to pay respect and to thank our men and women in uniform, remembering that it is only with their service that our communities and country are free and safe.

“Let us never forget that these men and women took an oath to serve and protect us, and they do their duty daily and in many cases under terrible conditions and at great potential harm to themselves and their safety,” said Timmerman. “Let us continue to support them in all they do for us.”

The Knights of Columbus has a long history of supporting the brave men and women of the emergency services community. Within a few days of the attacks of September 11, 2001, the Knights began distributing nearly $1.5 million in direct aid to the families of fallen police officers, fire fighters and rescue workers.

In honor of those who died in the terrorist attack on September 11, the Blue Mass Service will be celebrated on Monday, September 12 at 6 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church located at 1325 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The bagpipes will echo throughout the church as we remember that “all gave some and some gave all.”

Following the service, a free meal provided by the Knights of Columbus Portsmouth Council 471, will be served in the Holy Redeemer activity center next to the church for everyone in attendance.

All first responders, military, and correction officers and families invited