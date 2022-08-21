51st Annual Bob Evans Farm Fest Family fall festival, October 14-16

RIO GRANDE – Today, Bob Evans Restaurants announced that Cooper Alan, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021, will serve as official headliners of Bob Evans Farm Fest taking place in Rio Grande, Ohio from October 14-16, 2022. The signature event, now in its 51st year, takes place each fall on the original Bob Evans Farm – the birthplace of the brand and where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today – to celebrate and pay homage to the farming community.

COOPER ALAN, Saturday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Like many up-and-coming artists of his generation, Cooper Alan catapulted to social media fame during the pandemic, taking to TikTok and Instagram to share his musical talents with the world. Now with over nine million social media followers and 80 million streams of his music, Cooper has built a loyal fanbase that has transitioned from virtual live streams to sold out live shows in venues across the country. He was recently named a “Next Big Thing” by Music Row Magazine.

“Between Cooper’s talent and his loyal online and offline fan base, we’re excited for him to inspire another generation of families to come down to the farm and experience Farm Fest,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “His journey to success shows he has the same grit and fortitude as our founder – the perfect person to co-headline this year’s event.”

“We are so pumped to come play for the festival,” said Alan. “Bob Evans is a go-to restaurant for us while we’re out on the road, so this show is even more special for us! Good cookin’ and even better people. We can’t wait!”

GIRL NAMED TOM, Sunday, October 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Girl Named Tom, a small-town sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio, is comprised of Josh, Caleb and Bekah Liechty. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, the Liechty siblings won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind” among others), Girl Named Tom writes original music that will almost certainly project them to becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Based in the midwest, Girl Named Tom performed all over the country during the band’s first year before the pandemic struck. Now, the group will be performing at Bob Evans Farm Fest as part of their national tour.

“Girl Named Tom is such a special addition to this year’s event. Hailing from a small Ohio town, much like Bob Evans himself, they’re the perfect fit to co-headline our iconic brand festival,” said Holtcamp. “Beyond the incredible artistry of their songs, they believe in the power of music to bring families together, much like Bob’s belief in the similar power of a great meal.”

“Bob Evans is a favorite breakfast spot for our family while we’re on the road,” shared the Liechty siblings. “Growing up in Pettisville, Ohio, it reminds us of our small-town roots and we love what this Ohio-based restaurant company represents. No matter where we are in the country, we know that Bob Evans will feel like home.”

In addition to Cooper Alan and Girl Named Tom, this year’s Bob Evans Farm Fest will feature favorite fall foods; live musical performances from country music and legendary bluegrass performers; free, on-site camping; crafts from artisans around the country; live demonstrations and family-friendly amusements that allow guests to experience America’s Farm Fresh in a unique way.

Bob Evans Restaurants will be releasing additional details about the event over the coming months.

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588 just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The only cost is the price of daily admission and tickets will not be sold in advance or online. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate with either cash or credit card and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under.

For more information and to view the current entertainment schedule, visit bobevans.com/farm-festival.

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

