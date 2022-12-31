Portsmouth girls reach Ohio River Classic championship: Face Elliott Co. seeking 11th win in 13 games

RACELAND — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans reached a season-high in Thursday’s 74-54 win over Betsy Layne.

In scoring their season-best 74 points, the Lady Trojans punched their ticket into Friday’s championship of the Ryan Keeton eXp Realty Ohio River Classic at Raceland High School.

Four different Lady Trojans reached double-figures in the scoring column, led by sophomore Daysha Reid’s game-high 23 points and freshman Sienna Allen’s 20.

“I think our kids are just tough kids. That’s everyday at school, at practice — they give it their all,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said, after the win. “We don’t have a lot, but we have quality kids who come in and battle every day.”

Reid knocked down a team-best five three pointers, while Allen’s six field goal, eight-of-12 free throw outing earned her Player of the Game honors as presented by the tournament.

Joining the Portsmouth guards in double-figures was sophomore Savannah Cantrell who scored 16 points on seven field goals and freshman KK Mays who added 13.

Hughes credited Cantrell and Mays for bringing their A-game and making a large impact beyond the final score.

A buzzer-beating jump shot by Mays near the three point line at the end of the third gave the Lady Trojans a 20-point lead (58-38) heading into the final quarter.

“That’s a nice bonus anytime they can add to what we do. They were the difference today — no way we would have won without either one of them today,” Hughes said. “We needed their points, defense, and the little things that the average person doesn’t see.”

Betsy Layne was led in scoring by Jayden Jarrell’s team-high 16 points on eight field goals, followed by Haleigh Damron’s 13 points on four field goals and a pair of free throws.

Damron led the Ladycats with three three-pointers.

With the win, the Lady Trojans (10-2) earned their 10th in 12 games to start the 2022-23 season.

They’ll go for win No. 11 on Friday in the championship game of the Ohio River Classic vs. Elliott Co. (Ky.), who defeated Shelby Valley 56-44 in their own semifinal.

“Tournament championship and Elliott is really good. That’s what we told them, it’ll be like a district championship game or going to the Classic in the Country. It’s nice for our kids to have opportunities like that. Excited about that.”

Tip-off for the championship game is set for 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 16 20 22 16 — 74

Betsy Layne 11 9 18 16 — 54

Portsmouth (10-2): Emily Cheatham 1 0-0 2, Sienna Allen 6 8-12 20, Daysha Reid 8 2-4 23, Ayonna Carr 0 0-2 0, KK Mays 5 3-4 13, Sydney Meadows 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 7 1-2 16; TOTALS: 27 14-24 74; Three-point field goals: 6 (Daysha Reid 5, Savannah Cantrell 1)

Betsy Layne (2-9): Jayden Pente 0 3-6 3, Haleigh Damron 4 2-2 13, Kinleigh Martin 3 2-4 8, Laci Hall 2 0-0 6, Jayden Jarrell 8 0-5 16, Brooklyn Thacker 1 0-0 2, Karly Williams 0 0-0 0, Christian Howell 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Williams 0 0-0 0, Mady Collins 0 0-0 0, Laken Keathley 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Hunt 0 0-0 0, Laken Ward 1 4-4 6; TOTALS: 19 11-21 54; Three-point field goals: 5 (Haleigh Damron 3, Laci Hall 2)

Portsmouth freshman KK Mays (20) scored 13 points for the Lady Trojans in their 74-54 win over Betsy Layne in the Ohio River Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_9704.jpg Portsmouth freshman KK Mays (20) scored 13 points for the Lady Trojans in their 74-54 win over Betsy Layne in the Ohio River Classic. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth freshman Sienna Allen (1) attacks the paint past Betsy Layne defender Christian Howell (12) during Thursday’s meeting between the two in the Ohio River Classic semifinals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_9652.jpg Portsmouth freshman Sienna Allen (1) attacks the paint past Betsy Layne defender Christian Howell (12) during Thursday’s meeting between the two in the Ohio River Classic semifinals. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth sophmore Daysha Reid (3) poured in a game-high 23 points, including five-made three pointers during their 20-point win over Betsy Layne at Raceland High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_9666.jpg Portsmouth sophmore Daysha Reid (3) poured in a game-high 23 points, including five-made three pointers during their 20-point win over Betsy Layne at Raceland High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Face Elliott Co. seeking 11th win in 13 games

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

